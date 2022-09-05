'So creepy': Hillary Clinton reveals reason behind her signature pantsuit

(FOX NEWS) -- Hillary Clinton revealed the reason she wears the pantsuits that have become synonymous with her name.

In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Nora O’Donnell, Clinton blamed "suggestive" photos taken by the press up her skirt during a state visit to Brazil decades ago in 1995.

"I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up," Clinton told O’Donnell from across a table at New York City’s famous Katz’s Delicatessen. "All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with, I thought, my legs together. But the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive. And then I also begin to have the experience of having photographers all the time – I’d be on a stage, I’d be climbing stairs, and they’d be below me."

Read the full story ›