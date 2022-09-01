Crypto.com accidentally sent millions to woman, who went on spending spree

(THE BLAZE) – One Australian woman took the money and ran after a major cryptocurrency exchange accidentally sent her millions of dollars. But now, she could face contempt of court charges after judges ordered her to pay the money back.

In May 2021, Thevamanogari Manivel of Melbourne sent Crypto.com, perhaps the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, a request for a $100 AUD refund. However, when Crypto attempted to honor her request, an agent mistakenly entered the account number in the payment section and inadvertently sent Manivel $10.5 million instead, according to reports.

Last year, Crypto was flush with money. It had recently acquired the naming rights to the arena formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, and L.A. Kings, among others. It had also recently begun issuing crypto-based credit and debit cards. Likely distracted by these new financial endeavors, Crypto.com did not even notice the Manivel error until an audit conducted in December.

Read the full story ›