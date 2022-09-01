A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Crypto.com accidentally sent millions to woman, who went on spending spree

Company now suing to get it all back

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – One Australian woman took the money and ran after a major cryptocurrency exchange accidentally sent her millions of dollars. But now, she could face contempt of court charges after judges ordered her to pay the money back.

In May 2021, Thevamanogari Manivel of Melbourne sent Crypto.com, perhaps the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, a request for a $100 AUD refund. However, when Crypto attempted to honor her request, an agent mistakenly entered the account number in the payment section and inadvertently sent Manivel $10.5 million instead, according to reports.

Last year, Crypto was flush with money. It had recently acquired the naming rights to the arena formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the L.A. Lakers, L.A. Clippers, and L.A. Kings, among others. It had also recently begun issuing crypto-based credit and debit cards. Likely distracted by these new financial endeavors, Crypto.com did not even notice the Manivel error until an audit conducted in December.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×