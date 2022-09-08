A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Deeply dangerous': Network host says media need to stop covering 'both sides' of issues

'There are not both sides on climate change'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:02pm
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan called for media outlets to not cover both sides of what he called “major issues” during a Wednesday forum.

“There are two words we need to remove from our media vocabulary right now and that is ‘both sides,’” Hasan told Semafor’s Ben Smith, a former New York Times reporter, in a video posted on Twitter and YouTube. “This fundamental crutch, this reliance on ‘both sides’ as a kind of lazy way of covering our political moment is deeply dangerous.”

“There are a bunch of major issues on which there are not both sides,” Hasan continued. “There are not both sides on climate change. There are not both sides on white supremacy. There are not both sides to democracy. Ben, there are not both sides on the Holocaust.”

Hasan referenced comments by an administrator at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, in October 2021 that said students should learn opposing views about the Holocaust.

“That’s not what the bill says,” Republican State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Texas, who wrote the legislation that required providing contradictory views on controversial issues, told NBC at the time.

“On the big issues of our time, on whether people should be able to vote, on whether they should be able to get to a ballot box, on whether one party should be able to overturn elections, no there are not both sides,” Hasan said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

