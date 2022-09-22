Dershowitz: Letitia James should be removed from Trump investigation

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Longtime legal expert and Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz says Letitia James, the New York attorney general, doesn't quality to be handling a civil case she filed this week against Donald Trump and his family members.

"I like Letitia James. She's a very nice person, but she campaigned on the promise to get Trump before seeing any evidence, and so she is just fulfilling a campaign promise," he said in comments reported in the Washington Examiner.

"You can't have prosecutors even civilly prosecuting a defendant if they made a campaign promise that they have to fulfill. They are not neutral and objective."

He said if he was on Trump's legal team, he would file a motion in court to have her excluded and disqualified.

He also wondered what grounds there were for her to be involved in the first place.

"Look, who are the people who were defrauded here, they claim? The biggest banks in the world. Why can't the biggest banks sue him and take care of themselves? Why does Letitia James have to be out there protecting and defending the biggest banks in that country who haven't sued him at all? So this doesn't pass the test of a legitimate civil complaint, and I think they should challenge this vigorously," he said.

It was President Trump's son, Eric, who had pointed out earlier when James announced her case that James was on record promising to get his father – long before any evidence or testimony had been reviewed.

Be aware of James' offensive language in the following clip:

Not a political “witch hunt?!” What a joke… pic.twitter.com/dzuGaW9vNy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 21, 2022

"I don't think she cares as much about losing as having brought the lawsuit. And that's not the way the criminal justice system or the civil justice system should work," Dershowitz said.

WND reported when the case was announced that James, who had for years been promising her political cronies in the Democrat party she was going after Trump and his family, now is demanding $250 million from them.

The Washington Examiner revealed Trump said, "Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry."

Significantly, while James is accusing the Trumps and his organizations of a multitude of nefarious activities, she's apparently been unable to build the evidence for any criminal charge whatsoever.

In civil proceedings, the burden of proof is, according to one commentator, 50% "plus one feather," while in a criminal case the charges must be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Trump long has responded to James' repeated attacks on him by accusing her of political motivations.

"It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in a statement given to the Washington Examiner. "We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client."

Other analysts said James simply has "no case" against Trump.

