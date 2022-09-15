A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DeSantis flying illegal immigrants to swanky hideaway for the rich and famous

to Martha's Vineyard as part of program to transport aliens to 'sanctuary destinations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 9:13pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., featured in a rock music video titled 'Sweet Florida' (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

"Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

