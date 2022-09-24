A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The 'DeSantis is worse than Trump' campaign begins

Florida gov's recent actions have raised his profile nationally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2022 at 6:42pm
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a panel March 7. 2022, titled "The Curtain Close on COVID Theater." (Video screenshot)

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a panel March 7. 2022, titled "The Curtain Close on COVID Theater." (Video screenshot)

(ISSUES AND INSIGHTS) – When New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote a love letter of sorts to Donald Trump and his “soft edges and eccentricity,” it didn’t take long for people to see this for what it is: an opening salvo by the press to start demonizing the next Republican.

In his column, Bouie coos about how Trump is “funny, he has stage presence, and he has a kind of natural charisma. He can be a bully in part because he can temper his cruelty and egoism with the performance of a clown or a showman. He can persuade an audience that he’s just kidding — that he doesn’t actually mean it.”

Anyone not blinded by Trump hatred would probably agree with this description. But it is Bouie who doesn’t actually mean what he’s saying.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







