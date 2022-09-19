A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
What's the dirtiest place on an airplane? You may be surprised

Flight attendant reveals the filthiest spot, and it's not the toilet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:22pm
(Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- What is the dirtiest place on an airplane?

According to flight attendant Brenda Orelus, the dirties place on an airplane is not the lavatory or the tray tables. It is the seat-back pockets.

IN a video that Orelus posted on TikTok she revealed to her more than 100,000 followers that the pockets are full of germs and are almost never cleaned.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's the dirtiest place on an airplane? You may be surprised
