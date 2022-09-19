What's the dirtiest place on an airplane? You may be surprised

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(JERUSALEM POST) -- What is the dirtiest place on an airplane?
According to flight attendant Brenda Orelus, the dirties place on an airplane is not the lavatory or the tray tables. It is the seat-back pockets.
IN a video that Orelus posted on TikTok she revealed to her more than 100,000 followers that the pockets are full of germs and are almost never cleaned.
