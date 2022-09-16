A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.LIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Don Lemon loses CNN primetime gig

Will co-anchor show with morning news team Poppy Harlow, Kaitlan Collins

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2022 at 2:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Don Lemon (CNN screenshot)

Don Lemon (CNN screenshot)

(THE WRAP) – Don Lemon will lose his primetime CNN show on weeknights to co-anchor the network’s reimagined morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, the network announced Thursday.

The new morning show will debut later in the year with a new name, format and set — and signals the end of “Don Lemon Tonight” after an eight-year run. CNN did not announce any plans for how it will fill Lemon’s primetime slot, which has long lagged behind Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” in the ratings.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar, who currently anchor the network’s ratings-challenged “New Day,” will shift to other roles at CNN later in the year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sweden: 80% of 'refugees' have vacationed in the country they fled from
IMF chief: Harsh winter may spark social unrest in European Union
Redfin predicts sharpest turn in housing market since 2008 crash
Experts question environmental, economic value of wind power
Don Lemon loses CNN primetime gig
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×