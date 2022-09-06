A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes more than 100 lower in post-Labor Day session as interest rates pop

'Bulls hoping for a rebound will be doing so during a shortened week'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:16pm
(Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks slumped on Tuesday in a volatile trading session at the start of the holiday-shortened week as investors weighed what strong economic data and rising rates mean for the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.55%, to close at 31,145.30, but was off lows of the day boosted by defensive stocks such as Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola. The S&P 500 slipped 0.41% to 3,908.19 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74% to 11,544.91, notching its seventh day of losses, its longest since 2016.

At the same time, bond yields surged, adding to the rout in stocks. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury jumped as much as 0.162 percentage point to 3.353% before settling lower, around 3.342% as investors sold bonds. Yields move inversely to prices.

Read the full story ›

