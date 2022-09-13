A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow tumbles 1,200 for worst day since summer 2020 after hot inflation report

'I think we may even go back and retest the June lows'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:10pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276 points, or 3.9%. The S&P 500 dropped about 4.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite sank more than 5%. More than 490 stocks in the S&P 500 fell, with Facebook-parent Meta dropping 8% and Caesars Entertainment losing 7.3%.

The drop erased nearly all of the recent rally for stocks, pulling the S&P 500 back toward its Sept. 6 close of 3,908 and causing some traders to glance back at mid-June, when the index fell below 3,700.

TRENDING: 'Troubling clue' emerges about Biden's 'secret' election-takeover plan

Read the full story ›

