Dow tumbles 1,200 for worst day since summer 2020 after hot inflation report

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276 points, or 3.9%. The S&P 500 dropped about 4.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite sank more than 5%. More than 490 stocks in the S&P 500 fell, with Facebook-parent Meta dropping 8% and Caesars Entertainment losing 7.3%.

The drop erased nearly all of the recent rally for stocks, pulling the S&P 500 back toward its Sept. 6 close of 3,908 and causing some traders to glance back at mid-June, when the index fell below 3,700.

TRENDING: 'Troubling clue' emerges about Biden's 'secret' election-takeover plan

Read the full story ›