Drag events target children for grooming, former drag queen says

'It's all an agenda and a plan. The plan is to tear down the nuclear family'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2022 at 9:17pm
(EPOCH TIMES) -- After 20 years of living by lipstick and stiletto, former drag queen Kevin Whitt picked up a Bible. Since then, he’s been on a mission to spread hope to others trapped in the gay sex industry and warn parents about “family-friendly” drag shows.

Drag shows are never appropriate for children because they are designed to destroy family structures, said Whitt, who became a Christian eight years ago.

Whitt describes drag shows as equivalent to a strip club.

