We are all Dutch farmers now

A recent article in the TheFederalist.com is entitled "Pay Attention To The Dutch Farmer Protests Because America is Next."

Few in Rim Country know about the dire farming and food situations in the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and elsewhere because of the draconian "Great Reset/Green New Deal" climate policies that are set to destroy private agriculture worldwide. Dutch farmers, who provide a significant amount of food for the world, are being forced off their land by Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, whose goal is to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia produced by fertilizer and livestock, now relabeled "pollutants," to force farmers to slaughter the majority of their livestock and abandon their farms.

This same policy caused total economic and government collapse of formerly self-sufficient Sri Lanka, where chaos and starvation now reign.

The U.N.'s "Agenda 2030" and the World Economic Forum, headed by megalomaniac Klaus Schwab, have decreed that global agricultural and food supply will be centrally controlled by intra-governmental bodies and "stakeholders" – the world's mega-food corporations. Private farms and independent farmers and ranchers will be no more, replaced by global bodies run by non-elected elites who will decide how much and what kinds of foods will be provided to us serfs. (Hint: Naturally produced meat for the masses will be gone, replaced by Bill Gates' lab-grown "meat" and insect protein. Gates already owns 242,000-plus acres of agricultural land in America.)

Klaus Schwab has actually stated: "You will own nothing and you'll be happy."

Global communism, anyone?

Meanwhile, U.S. congressional Democrats have recently passed "climate" legislation totaling $369 billion, along with huge tax increases on the middle class, and are pushing the Agenda 2030 pledge to "cut greenhouse emissions by 40% below 2005 levels." Climate activists are working to transform not just the global food supply but to outlaw private property and property rights to "save the planet."

Blocked highways and protest riots by farmers are happening now in many countries. America's farmers and ranchers are a rich target for globalists, who are counting on you to remain ignorant "useful idiots" – a derogatory term used by tyrants who love those enabling their nefarious plans by insisting: "That could never happen here!" So insisted millions of Ukrainians while Josef Stalin starved them to death in the Holodomor.

This is a human, not a partisan, issue.

Tiny Terry

Which administration?

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left out one word, DEMOCRATIC, when the following statement was made: "We are fixing a broken system that was actually left by the last (DEMOCRATIC) administration."

Patricia

The Almighty is mighty PO'd

Dear Mr. Farah,

In your column reviewing Joe Biden's Sept. 1 speech, "About that spooky, creepy, fascist, dark, mega-divisive speech," you wrote: "From the standpoint of optics, it was a cross between what you would see from the Antichrist and Molech – only darker and more threatening."

And, just as Yeshua, Paul and John warned us, those two you referenced above are exactly who/what we are up against. "We fight NOT against flesh and blood. …"

That speech was the greatest example of projection by evil against Yahweh's Children that I have ever heard. I thought some of the libtards in Berkeley and Marvy Marin were demented, but this is beyond the pale.

However, inciting a kinetic reaction from Yahweh's Children is exactly what these Satan worshipers want; it will allow them to invoke the emergency powers acts to set aside the Constitution for martial law. I'm sure you have read more than enough on the subject to fully understand the danger we are in. If not, try reading "Behold a Pale Horse" by William Cooper. You don't have to read the entire book, just try the first 150 pages. I guarantee you will be cussin' and fussin' and probably be close to messin' yer britches when you read what was written in 1991 and see it all coming together right now.

Yahweh is mighty PO'd at this country and His Children for being asleep at the wheel and allowing Satan to garner so much control of His Kingdom.

Augustine

Spectacularly Americana

[To Joseph Farah, regarding "If I were the devil ..."]

Radio legend Paul Harvey presented "news that was spectacularly Americana."

Beautiful phrase! Well done! I remember Paul Harvey, too. Thank you for this reminder.

Spectacularly Americana. I am going to hold on to that phrase in these next few years.

In Christ,

Nancy Eckert

God have mercy

I couldn't bring myself to watch Biden's speech last week, having since learned it was satanic in thought, word and deed. May God have mercy on what is left of Christian America, and allow us to repent of our apostasy.

Leonard

