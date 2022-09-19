A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election deniers? 82 Dems who called GOP election wins questionable or stolen

Kamala: 'Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia'

Published September 18, 2022 at 8:14pm
Published September 18, 2022 at 8:14pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Democrats and their media allies have sought to stigmatize Republicans concerned about 2020 voting irregularities as "election deniers," yet scores of leading Democrats have themselves raised concerns about elections won by Republicans since 2000, including claiming elections were stolen and attempting to change the outcome of presidential elections by objecting to the certification of state electoral college votes.

In the Senate race in Washington, for instance, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray's campaign recently slammed her GOP oopnent Tiffany Smiley for her stance on election integrity, calling it "way out of line with the truth and way out of line with Washington voters."

"Tiffany Smiley is yet another MAGA Republican who is scrambling to hide her extreme views after the primary," Murray campaign spokesperson Naomi Savin told Axios.

Read the full story ›

