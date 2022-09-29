Elementary principal allegedly pushed erotic fiction

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MY NORTHWEST) – Parents and teachers are concerned with a Seattle-area school principal’s graphic social media postings.

Marcus Johnson of Phantom Lake Elementary school in Bellevue is a frequent contributor to his Instagram account. Up until Sept. 24, the profile was public. But after the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH asked him about its content, the account went private.

The account appears to belong to Johnson, though he won’t confirm it. The name listed was MDewayne Johnson, and his bio said he is an elementary principal. It even links to a document on his philosophy as a principal, signed Marcus D. Johnson.

