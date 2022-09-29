A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Elementary principal allegedly pushed erotic fiction

Said he's a 'lover of smut,' recorded smoking weed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(MY NORTHWEST) – Parents and teachers are concerned with a Seattle-area school principal’s graphic social media postings.

Marcus Johnson of Phantom Lake Elementary school in Bellevue is a frequent contributor to his Instagram account. Up until Sept. 24, the profile was public. But after the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH asked him about its content, the account went private.

The account appears to belong to Johnson, though he won’t confirm it. The name listed was MDewayne Johnson, and his bio said he is an elementary principal. It even links to a document on his philosophy as a principal, signed Marcus D. Johnson.

TRENDING: Italy's conservatives triumph – America needs the same

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Now 6 states suing Biden administration over debt transfer from students to taxpayers
Biden appoints first-ever envoy for plants and animals
Durham prosecutes FBI informants, but protects their handlers
Uvalde families occupy school district property, demanding action
Elementary principal allegedly pushed erotic fiction
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×