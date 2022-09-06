More embalmers report bizarre blood clots amid COVID vax campaign

More embalmers report they have seen the emergence of bizarre "fibrous" clots in a substantial portion of their cases since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In February, as WND reported, a veteran funeral director in Alabama, Richard Hirschman, said he and more than a dozen colleagues in the industry had been noticing the clots.

Now, the Epoch Times, which has spoke to others who are observing the same phenomena, reports preliminary research suggests the clots are produced by spike proteins in the body. And some believe there could be a relationship with COVID-19 and/or the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hirshman told the Epoch Times that in 20 years of embalming, he "had never seen these white fibrous structures in the blood, nor have others in my field." He said that regardless of the cause of death, he's seeing similar substances in the blood post-mortem, which raises the question: "Is something causing people to die prematurely?"

TRENDING: 'Sinister and absurd': Christian teacher jailed after refusing to use 'preferred' pronouns

Wallace Hooker, an expert embalmer who lectures internationally, said he's one of many seeing the same phenomena.

"I have people sending me photos almost every week of what they're seeing," Hooker told the Epoch Times.

In June, a pathologist who heads one of America's leading labs, Dr. Ryan Cole, said he was finding unusually long blood clots, as long as one foot, in the bodies of deceased people who received COVID-19 vaccines.

Cole, who runs Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Idaho, believes the synthetic spike protein in the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are "causing inflammation in the lung, the brain, the liver, the kidneys, the heart; it's causing the same damage that the virus was causing."

Are COVID vaccines actually designed to harm rather than help people? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (485 Votes) 3% (16 Votes)

However, he said in an interview with USAWatchdog.com, "in the body, the shots are persisting and making more spike protein than if you had a natural infection."

Cole, whose laboratory receives tissue samples from morticians across the country, cited a Stanford University study published in the journal Cell that found the vaccine's spike protein remains in the body for at least eight weeks.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Cole also cited studies by South African physician Resia Pretorius finding the COVID "spike protein alone causes the proteins in our blood to clump."

"That spike protein is thrombogenic – it causes clots, and it causes a lot of clots," Cole said.

Morticians, he explained in a March interview with anti-COVID-vaccine activist Steve Kirsch, usually "put a dissolving fluid in to break up clots so they can get their embalming fluid in."

And they were getting back pressure on the system, saying, 'What in the world is going on?'"

The morticians, Cole said, ended up pulling out "six-inch clots, 12-inch clots, two to three-foot-long clots."

"Because, you know, from the hip down into the leg, you have a long vein called the saphenous vein. And so they were pulling long clots out of your longer veins. And ... they hadn't seen anything like this previously."

Cole told Hunter of USAWatchdog.com that he's met other pathologists who are seeing the clots but "can't say anything" because they would be fired.

"But we have all these large organizations and institutions in cahoots together with a narrative attacking anybody that speaks against their giant money machine while they're harming humanity, and this is the tragedy in all of this," Cole said. "Doctors are seeing it. Pathologists are seeing it.

"Too many people are silent, and silence is compliance. It's time for people to be courageous."

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!