A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Emergency alert telling all of LA, 'Eastern North Pacific Ocean' to evacuate was sent in error

Mistaken message supposedly warned about fire danger

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A firefighter works as flames from the Creek Fire push toward homes in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Josh Edelson)

A firefighter works as flames from the Creek Fire push toward homes in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Josh Edelson)

(FOX NEWS) – An immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System that interrupted regular TV programming in the Los Angeles area Wednesday, telling the entirety of L.A. County and the "Eastern North Pacific Ocean" area to evacuate due to a fire was sent in "error" by Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Sheriff said.

However, the L.A. County's Office of Emergency Management told Fox News Digital the message was "properly formatted" and should not have "triggered an EAS evacuation" but it didn't have an immediate answer for the "root causes" of the incident.

The erroneous alert, which repeated "Eastern North Pacific" a dozen times, said, "A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas: Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Port Conception to Guadalupe Island, Eastern North Pacific; Los Angeles, CA; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; Eastern North Pacific Ocean; at 5:08 PM on AUG 31, 2022 Effective until 8:08 PM."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×