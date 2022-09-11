A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
'Everything went wrong': Moscow officials urge Putin to leave

'We are once again threatening the whole world with nuclear weapons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 3:57pm
Vladimir Putin depicted in artwork taking a selfie with Barack Obama dozing in the background inside the Oval Office.

(DAILY BEAST) -- More and more Russian officials are urging Vladimir Putin to get the hell out of the Kremlin as Moscow suffered another series of humiliating defeats in Ukraine this weekend.

Just one day after several municipal deputies in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg called on the State Duma to try the Russian leader for treason, their colleagues in Moscow joined in and demanded he step down because his views are “hopelessly outdated.”

The open letter to Putin from municipal deputies in the Russian capital’s Lomonosovsky district started out by seemingly trying to let him down gently, telling him he had “good reforms” in his first term and part of his second.

