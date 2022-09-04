Ex-porn star who 'hit rock bottom' and found Jesus seeks prayers, help amid crushing plight

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-porn star who left the adult film industry a few years ago when she “hit rock bottom” is seeking help from fellow Christians to rebuild her life and overcome crushing debt.

The actress, Melinda, explained her plight in a GoFundMe description, detailing how she left the porn industry and found Jesus. She is now a struggling single mom picking up the pieces of her life.

“[Four] years ago, I left the adult film industry when I had hit rock bottom, and Jesus came in and transformed my life around,” Melinda wrote. “During the time I had left, I ran into some financial struggles, and I had acquired $17,000 in credit card debt.”

