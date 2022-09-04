A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-porn star who 'hit rock bottom' and found Jesus seeks prayers, help amid crushing plight

'I will never sell my body for money again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 7:30pm
Former porn star Melinda (Courtesy GoFundMe)

(FAITHWIRE) -- An ex-porn star who left the adult film industry a few years ago when she “hit rock bottom” is seeking help from fellow Christians to rebuild her life and overcome crushing debt.

The actress, Melinda, explained her plight in a GoFundMe description, detailing how she left the porn industry and found Jesus. She is now a struggling single mom picking up the pieces of her life.

“[Four] years ago, I left the adult film industry when I had hit rock bottom, and Jesus came in and transformed my life around,” Melinda wrote. “During the time I had left, I ran into some financial struggles, and I had acquired $17,000 in credit card debt.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
