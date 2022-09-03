A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Exorbitant rise' in energy prices forces Europe's top steelmaker to close plants

'As an energy-intensive industry, we are extremely affected'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 4:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Even though European power and natural gas prices have subsided this week, Germany, the largest economy in the bloc, still faces historically high energy costs that have forced cuts in industrial output.

The latest example is the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, which released a statement Friday about shutting down two plants and idling one.

Europe's top steelmaker said two plants in Germany (one in Bremen and the other in Hamburg) would be partially closed at the end of September. A plant in Asturias, Spain, will also be idled.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Exorbitant rise' in energy prices forces Europe's top steelmaker to close plants
Russia's Gazprom indefinitely shuts gas flow to Europe
Real deterrence of China will be uncomfortable
Forced organ harvesting by Chinese communists demands U.S. response
Bank reportedly bans customer for questioning presence of rainbow flag on app
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×