Facing severe military manpower shortages, Russia now recruiting from prisons

(ZEROHEDGE) – Following a Russian presidential decree from last week which ordered the defense ministry to beef up military ranks to over 2 million troops, U.S. intelligence officials are saying that Moscow is desperate for manpower after heavy casualties during six months of the invasion of Ukraine.

US intelligence has reportedly assessed that Russia is currently grappling with "severe manpower shortages" – according to a new American intelligence finding disclosed Wednesday, also as it seeks to tap new sources of military hardware replenishment by turning to countries like Iran.

The Moscow Times reported last week of Putin's new decree, "As part of the changes [to military numbers], the total number of military and civilian staff in the Russian Armed Forces will increase from 1.9 million to nearly 2.04 million."

