'Fat Leonard' nabbed in Venezuela after fleeing U.S. Navy trial

Fled ahead of sentencing for his role in massive bribery scandal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:42pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(AL JAZEERA) – A Malaysian defence contractor – popularly known as “Fat Leonard” – who orchestrated one of the largest bribery scandals in United States military history has been arrested in Venezuela.

An international manhunt was launched for Leonard Glenn Francis earlier this month after he fled the US ahead of his scheduled sentencing for his role in the massive bribery scandal involving dozens of US naval officials.

The hunt ended with Francis’s arrest by Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday morning at Caracas airport as he was about to board an aeroplane for another country, the US Marshals Service said on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›

