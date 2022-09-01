The FBI's politicization and entrapment are not new

When Mark Zuckerberg admitted Facebook, acting on FBI counsel, censored news of the Hunter Biden laptop and its content, he may not have realized he was played by the federal bureaucracy to fix a presidential election.

Subsequent FBI actions at the Jan. 6 rally and now at Mar-a-Lago show the FBI as a co-conspirator in election fraud and political interference.

This is not new, or shocking. If Mr. Zuckerberg were better advised about the news presentations on his internet platform, he would have immediately recoiled at the FBI coming to a social media company to advise against presenting "potentially polarizing content."

A documented news story that links a presidential candidate to corruption and using public office to enhance his income is polarizing by definition. It is explosive. That is why Zuckerberg must learn one of the fundamental lessons of journalism and news. Report, with proper attribution. Never censor.

So the FBI responds with this: "The FBI has provided companies with foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malign influence actors." The bureaucratic jargon seems to indicate the FBI is attempting to cover its bare posterior by linking its actions to warnings of internet attacks intended to steal or harm. That hardly qualifies in the same file folder with censoring national political news the American public has a need to know.

The FBI cannot pretend it was warning Facebook to protect Facebook. It was a warning Facebook to protect candidate Joe Biden. That is a felony.

This is not the business of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Are you, or were you ever, a member of the Republican Party? Gesundheit! Not only is the FBI off the rails and a very real threat to the nation, it is led by people who are too stupid to concoct a feasible explanation of its actions.

The FBI is a domestic law enforcement agency, and it is not now, nor has it ever been, a function of law enforcement to define the accuracy of news events. It is fundamental to national survival that the American public be informed about what foreign actors, agencies and governments are saying and doing.

The FBI statement is additional proof the agency needs to be reformed and its management team terminated.

During nearly 50 years as a political reporter, columnist and editor, and several years working for a member of the House of Representatives leadership, who happened to be a former FBI agent himself, never was the FBI witnessed issuing warnings about what to print or not to print. Never. And when reporting sometimes involved the leadership of the American Nazi Party, the KKK, black separatists or racists, if this were an FBI concern or duty, there was ample opportunity for them to give reporters a heads up.

However, with firsthand knowledge of how the FBI set up and destroyed the career of a California legislator, it is easy to understand the 2020 political interference, the January 6 fiasco as well as Mar-a-Lago. In California the FBI created a fake legislative bill with the cooperation and support of Democrats Willie Brown and Nancy Pelosi. The bill was manufactured and advanced through the legislative process. FBI agents, posing as lobbyists for the bill, contacted the target, conned his staff, and ultimately, offered up a monetary donation, ostensibly as thanks for favorable legislative action. Masquerading as lobbyists, the FBI asked to meet the legislator. Agents had a donation in hand when the meeting occurred, but when the case was brought and charges made, the donation was characterized as a bribe.

It was a very expensive entrapment scheme, and the only beneficiaries were Willie Brown, his leadership team and the Democratic Party. The GOP lost a good and honest man as well as an able leader. A viable challenger to Willie's leadership in the California Legislature had been politically castrated for no reason by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. No one investigated if Brown had anything to do with initiation of the entrapment. The press apparently never asked. What was clear was the FBI headhunters were as political as any member of the California Legislature, and the cause they served was the Democratic Party.

This happened decades ago. Obviously, the FBI have perfected their techniques, graduating from destroying state Republican legislators to a sitting Republican president.

This is the way the FBI works. Without fundamental reform to return the FBI to its law enforcement roots, there is only one remedy. Never, ever, talk to the FBI.

