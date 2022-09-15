A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
FedEx cutting costs, withdraws 2023 guidance after first-quarter shipments disappoint

Stock fell about 12% in extended trading

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:35pm
(CNBC) – FedEx on Thursday withdrew its full-year guidance and announced significant cost-cutting measures following what it called softness in global volume of shipments.

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in the release. “While this performance is disappointing, we are aggressively accelerating cost reduction efforts.”

As part of these cost-cutting initiatives, FedEx will close 90 office locations, close five corporate office facilities, defer hiring efforts, reduce flights and cancel projects. FedEx stock fell about 12% in extended trading Thursday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
