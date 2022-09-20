A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fetterman campaign walks back call to 'free' every convicted 2nd-degree murderer

Democrat sought 'mercy for the deserving and rehabilitated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2022 at 11:36am
John Fetterman (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons.

Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity (PLSE) that recommended the BOP consider merit-based clemency for currently incarcerated second-degree murderers, as well as for the state legislature to reform the law that mandates life sentences without parole for second-degree murder convictions.

Fetterman said at the time that he commissioned the reports in a call for "mercy for the deserving and rehabilitated."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







