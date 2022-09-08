Financial fears grow among small business owners with inflation top of mind

(FOX BUSINESS) – The latest Verizon Business survey found a growing number of small business owners are worried about their financial security with inflation cited as their biggest headache. And a majority say business is not better than it was a year ago.

The annual State of Small Business poll conducted by Morning Consult and released Thursday shows rising prices remain decision-makers' prime concern, with more than 82% of respondents expressing worries over inflation.

Verizon's survey also found that, of owners polled last month, 72% said they are concerned about their own financial security, up from 66% last year and 67% in August 2020.

