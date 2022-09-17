A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Floods in Italy kill 10

Survivors plucked from roofs, trees

WND News Services
Published September 17, 2022
Aftermath of flash floods in central Italy, Sept. 2022 (video screenshot)

Aftermath of flash floods in central Italy, Sept. 2022 (video screenshot)

(ABC NEWS) – Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up into trees to await rescue.

Floods invaded garages and basements and knocked down doors. In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. Some farm fields near the sea were meters (yards) under water.

“It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio about the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







