Forget migrants: Woman tries to smuggle 50 wheels of undeclared cheese

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ADN AMERICA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers said they intercepted a woman who was trying to smuggle 100 pounds of undeclared cheese across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents found the woman at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas on September 6, according to a statement by the agency.

The woman, identified as a U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, New Mexico, had hidden the cheese in her car to try to cross the border.

TRENDING: 'Troubling clue' emerges about Biden's 'secret' election-takeover plan

Read the full story ›