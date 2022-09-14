A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Forget migrants: Woman tries to smuggle 50 wheels of undeclared cheese

Contraband 'seized and destroyed pursuant to existing guidelines'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2022 at 8:34pm
(ADN AMERICA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers said they intercepted a woman who was trying to smuggle 100 pounds of undeclared cheese across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents found the woman at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas on September 6, according to a statement by the agency.

The woman, identified as a U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, New Mexico, had hidden the cheese in her car to try to cross the border.

