U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

Remained with network for over 20 years

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:43pm
Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw (video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday at the age of 82 of pneumonia, his family announced.

Shaw became the first chief anchor for the network in 1980 and remained with the network for over 20 years. A closed funeral for Shaw will be held for his family at an unannounced date and close friends, along with a public memorial, according to his family.

"Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980," CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. "He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991."

Read the full story ›

