Former FISA judge appointed special master in Mar-a-Lago raid

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

A senior federal judge has been appointed the ‘Special Master’ to oversee the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 8, per a court order issued Thursday.

TRENDING: I don't get no respect – do you?

Senior Judge Raymond J. Dearie, 78, was named to the role by Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, per an order she issued on Thursday evening. Dearie is a former judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New Yorkbased in Brooklyn. An appointee of President Ronald Reagan, Dearie served for 25 years on the court, including four years as the Eastern District’s Chief Judge, before taking senior status in 2011, a form of semi-retirement for federal judges that keeps them part of the federal bench, allowing them to continue hearing cases. Dearie had also served a four-year term as the U.S. Attorney for the district during the Reagan administration.

Dearie was also appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a seven-year term, from 2012 to 2019. The court, known as the ‘FISA Court’ in government circles, hears “ex parte” (i.e., unilateral) and classified requests from the federal government to surveil foreign spies in the U.S., per its website. The role gives Dearie experience dealing with highly classified information as well as a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance, necessary given the high classification level of some documents seized.

WHO’S THE SPECIAL MASTER? Raymond Dearie is a semi-retired federal judge in “senior status.” Now 78, Dearie served as chief judge of the US district court in Brooklyn from 2007-2011. He served as a FISA judge from 2012-2019. Dearie was appointed by Reagan in 1986. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 15, 2022

Does Trump need a special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cannon, a Trump appointee, tasked Dearie with reviewing “all of the materials” seized by the FBI when it executed the search warrant ordered by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Mar-a-Lago. That search was intended to retrieve classified information that Trump had taken to Mar-a-Lago with him at the expiration of his presidential term. More than 10,000 materials were seized, per court documents.

Trump and his attorneys, meanwhile, claimed that the materials seized were not classified, as he had used his presidential authority to declassify them while in office, and contained material subject to attorney-client privilege and some personal property. Trump accordingly filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice, seeking to have a ‘Special Master’ appointed to review the materials seized and the FBI’s conduct surrounding the search, as well as return any items “not within the scope” of the search warrant.

NEW: Judge Cannon has denied the DOJ’s motion for a partial stay, and appointed Judge Dearie as special master to review the documents (including those with classification markings) seized from Trump’s home pic.twitter.com/5RxUOTIXL8 — Sarah N. Lynch (@SarahNLynch) September 15, 2022

Cannon granted Trump’s request for relief on Sept. 5 and ordered the parties to propose candidates for the role. Both Trump and the DOJ submitted two names each as candidates. Dearie, the chosen candidate, was Trump’s first pick, in a joint filing on Sept. 9.

Dearie will now have until Nov. 30 of this year to complete his review and file a report in the court, which will then decide whether to return certain materials as Trump has requested. Though the DOJ has appealed Cannon’s order appointing a Special Master, its motion to halt the appointee’s work until its appeal is decided was denied. Unless the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reverses Cannon’s order, this means that Dearie may begin his review.

The legal dispute over the search warrant continues alongside the DOJ’s purported criminal investigation into Trump for possession of classified information after his term expired, as well as its allegedly improper storage, per analysis by Politico. Trump, who frequently used Mar-a-Lago for state business during his presidency, spent the final hours of his term there in 2021 after declining to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The event garnered international media attention and sparked a political controversy, with many Republicans suggesting the search was a politically-motivated attempt to damage Trump’s reputation as he weighs whether to run for the presidency in 2024. Trump, who was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time, called the search a “weaponization of the Justice System” against him, in a statement.

The warrant for the search of Mar-a-Lago appears to suggest that Trump is being investigated for violations of the Espionage Act, destruction of official records, and charges of obstruction of justice. Legal commentators have suggested that Trump’s indictment is likely, even as some Republicans warn of the political instability it will cause. “There literally will be riots in the street. I worry about our country,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s closest congressional allies.

The DOJ and the Office of Donald J. Trump have not responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!