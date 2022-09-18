A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fox News face quickly evacuated as protesters pound doors at university speech

'Not nearly enough officers were present. I don't think anyone knew it would be this bad'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2022 at 6:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(KRQE) -- The fallout continues after a protest at the University of New Mexico over the appearance of a conservative political commentator. Protesters tried to push their way into the SUN Ballroom, while UNM Police tried to keep them out. The scene is getting national attention Friday. Protesters claim their right to free speech was trampled on because police wouldn’t let them into the event.

People there to see FOX News personality Tomi Lahren claimed protesters tried to deprive them of their free speech by crashing the event. There were protesters chanting to shut down the event as they were trying to get through a UNM Police officer stationed outside the ballroom doors. Inside another officer and organizers try to hold the doors closed. New Mexico State Police were eventually called in. Organizers scrapped the speech early due to what they say were safety concerns.

Lahren and attendees were escorted out the back early after someone pulled a fire alarm. She spoke on her Instagram afterward. “Not nearly enough officers were present. I don’t think anyone knew it would be this bad,” says Lahren.

TRENDING: Enemies of the greatest force for good in world history

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Election deniers? 82 Dems who called GOP election wins questionable or stolen
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
'Catastrophic': Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Company announces 11% of employees will lose jobs in 'Anti-Racist' focused layoffs
Fox News face quickly evacuated as protesters pound doors at university speech
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×