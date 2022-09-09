A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
German diplomat who mocked Trump at U.N. suddenly silent as warning comes true

President spoke of dangers of dependency on Russian energy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:01pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks on Election Night 2020 (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – One of the German diplomats who snickered when then-President Donald Trump said Germany would “become totally dependent on Russian energy” didn’t respond to a question on whether his views have changed as rising energy costs amidst the war in Ukraine seem to prove Trump right.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in Sept. 2018. Trump said during the same speech: “Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”

At the time, Germany and the United States disagreed strongly about the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

Read the full story ›

German diplomat who mocked Trump at U.N. suddenly silent as warning comes true
