German diplomat who mocked Trump at U.N. suddenly silent as warning comes true

(ZEROHEDGE) – One of the German diplomats who snickered when then-President Donald Trump said Germany would “become totally dependent on Russian energy” didn’t respond to a question on whether his views have changed as rising energy costs amidst the war in Ukraine seem to prove Trump right.

Trump made the remarks during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in Sept. 2018. Trump said during the same speech: “Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”

At the time, Germany and the United States disagreed strongly about the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

