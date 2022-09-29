'God chose me': Fox News star on her mission to help people discover Gospel

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Ainsley Earhardt has become a familiar face in TV news, but her children’s books are also inspiring kids and families to see God’s power in their lives.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” That popular Scripture, Jeremiah 29:11, is at the heart of Earhardt’s new project, “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are,” a children’s book inspired by a faith-affirming message from her own childhood.

“When I was growing up, my mother, on our birthdays, would say, ‘I’m so glad you were born,’ and that was her message to us. So, one day, I was on air and I said it and all of the crew and my co-anchors started laughing on ‘Fox & Friends,'” Earhardt told “The 700 Club.” And I said, ‘I know it sounds funny, and I know you’ve probably never heard that before, but think about it. It’s your birthday. It’s the day that you were born. It’s a very special — you’re going to contribute to this earth, to this world, and God’s going to use you in a mighty way.'”

