A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'God chose me': Fox News star on her mission to help people discover Gospel

'You're going to contribute to this earth, to this world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2022 at 9:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Fox News Studio (Courtesy Fox News Channel)

Fox News studio (Courtesy Fox News Channel)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) -- “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Ainsley Earhardt has become a familiar face in TV news, but her children’s books are also inspiring kids and families to see God’s power in their lives.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” That popular Scripture, Jeremiah 29:11, is at the heart of Earhardt’s new project, “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are,” a children’s book inspired by a faith-affirming message from her own childhood.

TRENDING: Did Joe Biden blow up Nord Stream pipeline?

“When I was growing up, my mother, on our birthdays, would say, ‘I’m so glad you were born,’ and that was her message to us. So, one day, I was on air and I said it and all of the crew and my co-anchors started laughing on ‘Fox & Friends,'” Earhardt told “The 700 Club.” And I said, ‘I know it sounds funny, and I know you’ve probably never heard that before, but think about it. It’s your birthday. It’s the day that you were born. It’s a very special — you’re going to contribute to this earth, to this world, and God’s going to use you in a mighty way.'”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christian parents win after school labeled 6-year-old son potentially 'transphobic'
WATCH: Aaron Judge slams 61st home run of 2022, tying single-season AL record
Reporter ripped for trying to hit DeSantis for hurricane cooperation with leaders he criticized earlier
'God chose me': Fox News star on her mission to help people discover Gospel
WATCH: 'Where's Jackie?' White House in staggering defense of Biden mind-blowing gaffe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×