Is God dooming America? Or is there hope?

For many of us, the answer is: "Nothing. Everything will get worse and worse, and then the end will come."

I understand. I was there for most of my life. And you know what? The church did nothing, and everything did get worse and worse. The message of Christians as salt and light in the world, left to occupy, faded. The crowds took the Wide and Easy path that leads to destruction. The devil took over the airwaves (prince of the power of the air), and corrupt and evil people infested the government – not only in America, but around the world.

Founding documents no longer mattered to them, and just like that (finger snap) the American republic became a democracy, where mob rule is the political flavor of the day. Financing for government projects, salaries and retirements was provided by the Federal Reserve printing an endless supply of money, which was backed by … nothing. Except that we all knew the "full faith and credit" of the federal government was ultimately our taxes, which came from our blood, sweat and tears, which Fedzilla now believes they have a god-given right to exploit to keep themselves in power, forever.

The founders' wisdom of funding Fedzilla with tariffs, rather than taxes, was pure genius. It limited the size of Fedzilla to what the founders had envisioned, and it tied Fedzilla's fate to the fate of businesses that made things and paid people to work there. Fedzilla prospered only as the nation prospered. What a concept! Now Fedzilla has escaped its limitations and can afford to finance wars across the world. Grateful weapons manufacturers then donate a portion of the proceeds back to the corrupt politicians funding the wars, because more weapons will surely be required to win the war.

Greed and corruption are frequently seen traveling together, because they are so dependent upon one another. Greed requires corruption to fulfill its lust for more of everything, because working for your needs and wants is so old-fashioned. It's so much easier to buy, sell and trade what belongs to someone else to get what you want. The corrupt stick together, and nowhere more so than within government.

Anything government "regulates" is an enforcement mechanism for the corrupt within government to use against citizens. It's also a winning election strategy among the voters who return the corrupt to power, to "keep themselves safe." The fact is, however, that safety does not exist when something as powerful as government is run by corrupt people.

Silencing dissent is a big part of how the corrupt remain in power. Not only traditional media outlets, but (un)social media companies silence even individual dissent.

In the midst of all this, what is God doing to help decent and honest people in this world? To understand that question, a reading of the Old Testament record is important. From the Red Sea to the Great Flood, God acts on a scale almost unimaginable to us. The question He frequently asks us is this: "Is anything too hard for me?" A reading of the Old Testament will reveal the scale at which God can act. He seems to deal with nations pretty much as he deals with individual people. He can and does affect the thinking and actions of government leaders, whether they love Him, hate Him, or are indifferent to Him.

We normally don't think about angels, but they are organized militarily and often assigned military missions. They operate in both the spiritual and physical worlds. They have incredible power, with a single Death Angel killing 185,000 enemy soldiers overnight while the Israeli army slept. I would doubt they have become feeble in our day. How many angels does God have available to deploy? Myriads of myriads. Innumerable. That translates to a very large military force available to accomplish God's will, pretty much wherever He wants to act.

God's ability to accomplish His Will is not limited to angel armies. Genesis, the first book in the Bible, tells us that God spoke heaven and earth into existence. That same spoken word also resides in the Bible. As we read God's Word, His Spirit will highlight words that we can use in specific situations. These are His Words, and contain His Power. Yes, the Body of Christ (church) is a weapon against evil when we speak against it, rather than remain silent. Perhaps programs and platforms are not necessary, and internet censorship is less important than we imagine? Perhaps God's inspired words still carry within themselves the necessary power to accomplish what He wills, if we will but speak them?

God assures us that the devil's primary source of power against us is deceit. He lies about what is happening, he lies about when it will happen, and he lies about what the outcome will be. Those who believe the devil's lies are agreeing with his plan for humanity and the earth, even though it is all a lie. They experience fear and lose hope that they have a good future. Thus they unknowingly become part of the devil's booster club, infecting others with the fear and hopelessness they have experienced.

Stop repeating the devil's lies, and speak God's words into the conflict. God says His Words are as powerful as a two-edged sword.

