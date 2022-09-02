Google's latest attack on WND the 'kill shot'

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Google has been blocking searches for WND since early last week, warning that visiting the news site "may harm your computer," despite the fact that the Big Tech giant's own "diagnostic page" indicates there is "no unsafe content."

Late Thursday, WND's technical team received word that Google has finally conducted a review and confirmed that the site is indeed safe, but that for some unknown reason it will still take some time for the warnings to be removed.

WND's managing editor, David Kupelian, explained to the Gateway Pundit in an interview that early last week there was a malware issue with a new advertiser, but that WND's tech team had immediately removed the advertisement. Yet starting on about Aug. 22, the Google blocking of WND persisted for the next week and a half, despite the fact that the problem had long go been removed, as Google's own diagnostic page confirmed.

If it were CNN's or the Washington Post's website that had such an issue, there is little doubt that Google would have resolved it immediately, Kupelian argued.

"Google demonetized WND.com a few months ago, which severely hurt our revenues, but this current attack is a genuine kill shot: Google is now warning the entire world that a respected 25-year-old independent Christian journalism site is harmful to their computer. That’s vicious," Kupelian said Wednesday.

Google, he said, "persists in persecuting WND in this way day after day, because our political, cultural and moral worldview is very different from Google's."

"That, of course, is what this is really about."

Kupelian was also interviewed by InfoWars' Owen Shroyer Thursday morning, and later, by One America News Network's Washington Bureau Chief John Hines. Kupelian explained that Big Tech's growing censorship of conservative speech and press freedom today, of which Google's virtual blacklisting of WND is just the latest manifestation, is at root a war on the traditional Judeo-Christian, pro-American, pro-Constitution, pro-freedom values of the vast majority of Americans, values with which the "ruling elites" are at war.

Kupelian also explained during these media interviews that, as a direct consequence of Google attempting to scare readers away from visiting WND.com, the site's email news alerts are now being categorized by various email companies as spam and not sent to subscribers.

"It seems that once WND was officially condemned by Google as 'harmful to your computer,' the various email providers took the cue from Google and stopped delivering WND's emails to their intended recipients," he said.

"But as with most independent news sites, email is our lifeblood."

In a column for WND, Kupelian pointed out that Google bans content that in its estimation "incites hatred against" an individual or group based on statuses such as "sexual orientation, gender, gender identity."

"When as a news organization WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American children from coast to coast are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to 'transition to a different gender' by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when WND sounds the alarm over any of this, which we do daily, to Google we're 'inciting hatred' and 'promoting discrimination,'" he wrote.

"No. We're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who will make up America’s next generation. That’s not 'hatred'; it's love."

Further, Kupelian wrote, Google repeatedly tells WND it does "not allow content that … promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

"So when WND reports truthfully on the Biden administration's deranged mismanagement and exploitation of the COVID pandemic – from imposing vaccine mandates that have thrown tens of thousands of soldiers, sailors, Navy SEALS, Marines, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen and other frontline heroes (including my own son) out of work, to suppressing inexpensive, effective and readily available early outpatient treatment of COVID, to pretending 'natural immunity' isn’t real even though at least 92 studies prove it’s superior to vaccine immunity, to insisting that infants and toddlers be needlessly injected with the experimental and hazardous mRNA 'vaccines' – well, such reporting as ours is simply not allowed. Only the official Biden narrative – the one based on massive lying, and which failed at every turn to end the pandemic, while driving up suicide, addiction, overdose deaths, depression and crime rates across the nation, and introduced a level of authoritarianism never before seen in America – is allowed."

WND founder Joseph Farah advised readers in a column Thursday to use another search engine.

"It's about time Google was supplanted as No. 1," he wrote. "They're nothing but radical police. This week they denied Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's new site, from the Google Play app store. Why? How? They said it 'doesn't do enough to block threats and incitement of violence.' Yeah, they sure are sticklers for blocking 'incitement to violence' at Google."

Farah said Google doesn't like WND "because we were the first Christian news site, as well as the first independent news site of any kind."

"We were the first online news organization in the world to be allowed into the Senate Press Gallery – and we had to threaten to sue them when at first they refused," he recalled.

