GOP 'Commitment to America' to spotlight inflation to focus campaign on kitchen-table issues

Strategy recalls Republicans' 1994 'Contract with America,' which helped them win House

Published September 20, 2022 at 6:35pm
Frontline workers and military families cheer during the Fourth of July celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

The Fourth of July celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

(FOX NEWS) -- House Republicans this week are set to roll out their "Commitment to America," plan, which they say will serve as both a campaign platform and a governing guide should they take the majority in the midterms.

The agenda, which Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has teased for months, comes at a critical time in the race for the House majority. McCarthy will be in Pittsburgh on Friday to officially reveal the "Commitment to America," including its policy details, which thus far have been largely guarded.

The GOP has built-in advantages because of the economy and President Biden's low approval ratings, but Democrats say they feel momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned and amid the legal troubles for of former President Trump.

Read the full story ›

