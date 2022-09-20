GOP 'Commitment to America' to spotlight inflation to focus campaign on kitchen-table issues

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- House Republicans this week are set to roll out their "Commitment to America," plan, which they say will serve as both a campaign platform and a governing guide should they take the majority in the midterms.

The agenda, which Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has teased for months, comes at a critical time in the race for the House majority. McCarthy will be in Pittsburgh on Friday to officially reveal the "Commitment to America," including its policy details, which thus far have been largely guarded.

The GOP has built-in advantages because of the economy and President Biden's low approval ratings, but Democrats say they feel momentum after Roe v. Wade was overturned and amid the legal troubles for of former President Trump.

