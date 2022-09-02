From Great Resignation to Great Regret?

(ZEROHEDGE) – Following the pandemic shock to the labor market that saw millions of Americans lose their jobs in a matter of weeks, the balance of power has shifted in favor of workers as companies struggled to fill open positions in the swift recovery following the Covid shutdown. In what has become known as “the Great Resignation” or “the Great Reshuffle,” almost 50 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021, hoping for higher pay, more benefits or better career options elsewhere.

However, as Statista's Felix Richter details below, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and a sizeable chunk of those who left their previous jobs are now feeling quitter’s remorse.

According to a recent survey from job search portal Joblist, one in four workers who quit their previous job say that they regret the decision, citing a variety of reasons for their second thoughts.

