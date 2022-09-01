A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Han Solo's blaster sells for over $1 million at auction

Believed to be only surviving prop weapon from 1977 movie

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Han Solo's blaster from 1977 Star Wars (video screenshot)

Han Solo's blaster from 1977 Star Wars (video screenshot)

(FOX 2 DETROIT) – A blaster actor Harrison Ford used while playing Han Solo in "Star Wars: A New Hope" has sold for over $1 million.

In a press release Wednesday, Rock Island Auction Company said the "BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster" was purchased over the weekend for a whopping $1,057,000 but did not specify the buyer.

It is believed to be the only surviving prop blaster of the three made for "A New Hope," which was released in 1977, according to the auction house.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Only 9 percent of law professors are conservative, study finds
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair
Christian app Hallow reaches 100 million prayer mark
Religious African-Americans more likely to have better heart health, quit smoking
Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×