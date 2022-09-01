Han Solo's blaster sells for over $1 million at auction

(FOX 2 DETROIT) – A blaster actor Harrison Ford used while playing Han Solo in "Star Wars: A New Hope" has sold for over $1 million.

In a press release Wednesday, Rock Island Auction Company said the "BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster" was purchased over the weekend for a whopping $1,057,000 but did not specify the buyer.

It is believed to be the only surviving prop blaster of the three made for "A New Hope," which was released in 1977, according to the auction house.

