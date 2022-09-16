What happened? Just a year ago, official said Martha's Vineyard should be 'haven' for illegals

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Amid the new war that has broken out just this week over Joe Biden's decision when he took office to trash all of President Trump's border security measures like Remain-in-Mexico and the border wall construction, an interesting detail has emerged.

Martha's Vineyard, that expensive locale where houses cost upward of a million dollars and residents are wealthy enough to fund them, reacted with demands that 50 illegal aliens delivered to that location by a program set up by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to have other parts of the U.S. share the burden of millions of illegals arriving annually, that they leave.

Immediately.

Buses were summoned and within a few hours, they were taken away.

But a report from Fox News points out that only a year ago, Keith Chastinover, a progressive county commissioner for Dukes County, where Martha's Vineyard is located, said the highly exclusive area should be a haven for illegals.

In fact, he said he would "love" to see that happen.

"I would love Martha’s Vineyard to become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he’s talking about regarding a 'border crisis,'" Chatinover said at the time.

He was expressing his own liberal spin while responding to Cruz' push for a bill that would make Democrat-led areas like Martha's Vineyard ports of entry to processing migrants.

When those few dozen immigrants actually arrived, state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat, claimed the move was "incredibly inhumane."

He, like other Democrats there, insisted that the migrants would need to be moved to an "off-Island location."

Chatinover, in fact, still supported being a "haven," but blamed DeSantis for doing everything in the situation wrong.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin noted the resistance to taking a portion of the burden of the millions of illegals Biden's policies have allowed into the U.S. since he took office.

"The left's outrage not being directed at the border policies incentivizing human smuggling and dangerous treks across Central America — but at chartered flights to their own doorstep — speaks volumes," he said.

At The Federalist, a report noted Cruz was pointing out the irony in the change in attitude, from desiring to be a haven, to calling 40 immigrants a "crisis."

A “crisis”?? Wait…I’m confused. When I proposed this last year, County commissioner Keith Chatinover said “I would LOVE Martha’s Vineyard to become a HAVEN for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz HAS NO IDEA what he’s talking about regarding a ‘border crisis.’” https://t.co/zdMshoucLu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

He also pointed out that there were only 50 immigrants at Martha's Vineyard, far short of the estimated 4.2 million who have come to the U.S. under Biden's policies.

If 50 constitutes a humanitarian crisis in Martha’s Vineyard, what the hell is 4.2 MILLION? https://t.co/zdMshotEVW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

The Federalist reported, "Some Martha’s Vineyard residents are not too keen on the idea of sharing their island with migrants. Local homeless coordinator Lisa Belcastro insisted, 'We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants, and we certainly don’t have housing.'"

She said they will have to go somewhere else.

