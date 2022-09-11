Harrison Ford chokes up about his last turn as 'Indiana Jones'

(FOX NEWS) -- Harrison Ford choked up on Saturday while talking about the fifth "Indiana Jones" installment, which will be the 80-year-old actor’s last turn as the whip-cracking archeologist.

"Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you," an emotional Ford said in a surprise appearance at Disney’s D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

As he stopped for a second to collect himself, a cheer of support rose from the crowd.

Read the full story ›