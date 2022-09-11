A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Harrison Ford chokes up about his last turn as 'Indiana Jones'

'We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your a**'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 2:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Harrison Ford as "Indiana Jones"

(FOX NEWS) -- Harrison Ford choked up on Saturday while talking about the fifth "Indiana Jones" installment, which will be the 80-year-old actor’s last turn as the whip-cracking archeologist.

"Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you," an emotional Ford said in a surprise appearance at Disney’s D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

As he stopped for a second to collect himself, a cheer of support rose from the crowd.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden admin's border policies not so 'humane' after all, migrants say
Teacher tells students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons,' all hell breaks loose
'Everything went wrong': Moscow officials urge Putin to leave
Steven Spielberg debuts highly anticipated movie memoir
Trump-Trump 2024? Donald responds to rumor he'd pick Ivanka as VP
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×