Heroic woman saves collapsed police officer being attacked by swarm of bees

(DC ENQUIRER) – All too often, our local police officers are dealing with fighting crime and upholding the law. However, sometimes these officers need help too. One good samaritan from Cleveland, Ohio, encountered that firsthand when she witnessed an officer in peril.

Sgt. Ray O’Connor was tossing the ball around with children celebrating the new school year when a barrage of bees began to attack him, causing him to collapse. Just before going unconscious, Sgt. O’Connor told his partner, Officer Brooklyn Barnes, that he was deathly allergic to bees and hadn’t brought his epi-pen.

So while Sgt. O’Connor’s fellow officers rushed him to the nearby squad car to attempt medical aid, Tomika Johnson sprang into action to help the officer in need. Johnson reportedly ran to her house, which was close by, grabbing her son’s epi-pen and quickly returned to the scene. Officer Brooklyn Barnes then injected her collapsed partner with the life-saving dose of epinephrine.

Read the full story ›