Hillary gloms on to new leftist meme: Raising hands means you're a 'Nazi'

People raising their arms at a rally, even during a prayer, is now "evidence" of "Nazi" influence, according to what apparently is a new leftist talking point.

WND reported only days ago that MSNBC guest Tristan Snell saw a crowd of conservatives raising their hands during prayer at a rally for Doug Mastriano, and promptly labeled it a "Nazi salute."

Fox News reported that soon after New York state Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat who represents parts of Long Island, joined in making assumptions about the imagery.

She called on Americans to join her "in sharply denouncing the use of Nazi symbolism and imagery anywhere in our political process."

She said, "Last night at a rally held by the former president, and today at a political rally held by a candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, supporters were urged to hold up their right hands in a unified salute that should shock the conscience of every American for its remarkable similarity to the 'Heil Hitler' salute used by the Nazis."

Now Hillary Clinton has joined the dialogue:

Hillary Clinton likens Trump supporters to Nazis during remarks at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin "What’s happened to these people?"https://t.co/fWLON5d2b3 pic.twitter.com/b8H6Cm4AKF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 24, 2022

While on a visit in Texas, she said, "I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen? I'd watch newsreels and I'd see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, 'What's happened to these people?'

"You saw the rally in Ohio the other night, Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. I thought, what is going on?" she said.

Reports confirmed at the Trump rally, some people in attendance actually raised one index finger in the air. It was after Trump said, "My fellow citizens, this incredible journey we’re on together has only just begun, and it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again. We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious American nation."

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich explained Clinton was "using some of the most disgusting smears imaginable."

"It seems like perpetual-failed-candidate Hillary Clinton's basket of deplorables has run stale, not unlike herself. It’s pathetic, it’s divisive, and it is further cementing her legacy of cringe."

In fact, Clinton has failed twice in her attempts to gain the White House, and during her unsuccessful campaign in 2016, when Trump won, she called conservatives and Christians in America a "basket of deplorables."

Fox News also reported Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, said Clinton's claims were "not a surprise" "considering Clinton and other Democrats have resorted to name-calling against Republicans."

He explained it's because Democrats, facing this year's midterms in weeks, have "no agenda to run on."

In fact, Democrats nationally have been trying to focus this year's election on President Trump, even though he's no longer in office, because of Joe Biden's failures: his border crisis, exploding inflation, energy costs, his attempts to push abortion onto the nation, his massive spending on climate change ideology, his disastrous Afghanistan pullout and much more.

Analysts are predicting the GOP will take the majority in the House in the elections, and possibly the Senate. Either move would throw a huge road block in Biden's extreme left agenda for the remaining two years of his presidency.

Snell's comment:

Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022. Democracy is literally on the ballot in November. pic.twitter.com/unKyQKDN9A — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 18, 2022

He said, "Yes, this is a Nazi salute … Democracy is literally on the ballot in November."

At Summit News, a report identified him as "a lawyer and recurring guest on MSNBC and CNN."

And it noted he has "come under fire" for his condemnation.

It's because evangelicals raising hands during prayer, during worship, during music, and even at rallies, is as run-of-the-mill as cars on a freeway and snow in December in Alaska.

The report explained, "Evangelical leader Lance Wallnau asked the crowd to rise, and asked them 'if a proclamation can be a spiritual thing,' before asking them to raise their hands for a prayer rally in support of Mastriano’s run for PA governor."

He prayed, "Father I pray, that indeed Pennsylvania will be like Little Round Top, and America will have a new birth of liberty."

See a longer video:

The reaction to Snell's claim was brutal, and even CNN said, "This is just people praying and it doesn’t even resemble a Nazi salute."

Another commenter pointed out, "That’s Christians praying. It’s quite literally done in thousands of churches around the country every week."

