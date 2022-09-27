A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Horrific: Man guilty after murdering, eating testicles of other man met on dating app

'Kevin was a good kid, and he didn't deserve what he got'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2022 at 9:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay)

(Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan man pleaded guilty last week to murdering, dismembering and eating the body parts of another man he met on a dating app.

Mark David Latunski, 53, of Shiawassee County, Michigan, admitted in court last Thursday that he killed 25-year-old hairdresser Kevin Bacon after luring the University of Michigan-Flint student to his home in December 2019, according to local outlet Mlive.com.

Latunski pleaded guilty as charged to mutilation of a body and to open murder, which encompasses murder in the first and second degree.

TRENDING: Neuroscience: Democrats think more with their emotions

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horrific: Man guilty after murdering, eating testicles of other man met on dating app
Church of England bars Tutu's daughter from presiding at funeral over her marriage to woman
Church leader: Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine will be cleansed of sin
Chess world rocked by feud between stars as one accuses other of cheating
Europe: 755% spike in excess deaths in kids since vax rollout
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×