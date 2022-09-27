Horrific: Man guilty after murdering, eating testicles of other man met on dating app

THEY WALK AMONG US

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan man pleaded guilty last week to murdering, dismembering and eating the body parts of another man he met on a dating app.

Mark David Latunski, 53, of Shiawassee County, Michigan, admitted in court last Thursday that he killed 25-year-old hairdresser Kevin Bacon after luring the University of Michigan-Flint student to his home in December 2019, according to local outlet Mlive.com.

Latunski pleaded guilty as charged to mutilation of a body and to open murder, which encompasses murder in the first and second degree.

TRENDING: Neuroscience: Democrats think more with their emotions

Read the full story ›