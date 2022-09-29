Horrifying results of national school lunch testing revealed

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Moms Across America announces a nationwide project measuring pesticides, heavy metals, veterinary drugs, hormones and nutrient test results of 43 school lunches gathered from public schools in 15 states in the United States. The initiative was conducted by Moms Across America – mothers, fathers and students who gathered school lunch samples. The testing was funded by Moms Across America supporters and Children’s Health Defense.

Moms Across America Director Zen Honeycutt stated: “These test results of the school lunches show us that we have a national crisis on our hands. Our government is allowing our children to be poisoned with a shocking number of toxins that contribute to various health, behavioral and learning issues. In addition, the nutrient density of the food is almost completely deficient, leaving our children’s bodies starving for nutrients, unable to develop properly and lacking nutrients that their brains need to learn and make sound decisions. If our government cares about America remaining a superpower and a prosperous nation, it must immediately take action to supply organically grown, nutrient-dense food to our nation’s children.”

The results show that the food America’s children eat at school is unsafe, toxic and low in nutrients.

