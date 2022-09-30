House GOP wants investigation of sweetheart deal between N.Y. governor, donor

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Republicans in the House of Representatives are insisting that the Department of Justice review a $637 million deal involving New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, and a major donor to her campaign.

Hochul became the focus of attention just a few weeks ago when it was revealed that she set up $637 million deal for COVID-19 tests with a company that reportedly was charging nearly double the price offered by other companies.

House Republicans have described that as nothing less than a "blatant misuse" of tax dollars from state residents.

TRENDING: Democrats' diabolical plan to destroy America – steps 6 to 10

Just the News reported the letter seeking the review was signed by New York Reps. Elise Stefanik, John Katko and Claudia Tenney.

And they pointed out the deal resulted in "stockpiles" of excess tests that now are unused.

The letter to Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's attorney general, said, "[W]e ask that you use your position within the Department of Justice … to promote transparency in government spending and investigate this potential kickback scheme."

The deal potential "defrauded taxpayers of millions of dollars," they charged.

Did New York Gov. Kathy Hochul make a sweetheart deal with a campaign donor? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Hochul has said she and her office were unaware of any connection between the company and her donor.

But Just the News had reported only a few weeks ago that Hochul's administration "agreed to pay a heavily inflated" price for the tests, a "bonanza deal" that ended up benefiting "one of the governor's major campaign donors."

"Hochul’s office in December 'agreed to pay $338 million to Digital Gadgets,' a New Jersey-based company, for 26 million COVID tests. Ultimately, the state government would shell out $637 million to the company," the report confirmed.

That company is run by Charlie Tebele, who is a major donor to Hochul with family contributions of nearly $300,000 to her campaign, the Albany Times Union confirmed.

That report said Hochul agreed to pay about $12 per test, while competitors were offering the same products at $7.80 or less.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!