Howard Stern shares theory on why Trump allegedly held onto nuclear docs

(FOX NEWS) -- Radio host and shock jock Howard Stern offered multiple theories in a Monday broadcast for why former-President Donald Trump allegedly held on to nuclear documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The first theory Stern offered was that Trump flaunted his access to classified documents as a means of showing his legitimacy as the United States President.

"I think he was trying to prove to the Russians, like, ‘I’m really in control here. I’ve got top-secret papers.’ Meanwhile, he’s showing to them to Russians," he said during his SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show." "Just like, to prove that he was president in a way he doesn’t even believe it. That’s the most safe explanation."

