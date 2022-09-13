A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Howard Stern shares theory on why Trump allegedly held onto nuclear docs

'This is a guy who badly wants to do business with Russia and Saudi Arabia'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2022 at 9:21pm
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

(FOX NEWS) -- Radio host and shock jock Howard Stern offered multiple theories in a Monday broadcast for why former-President Donald Trump allegedly held on to nuclear documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The first theory Stern offered was that Trump flaunted his access to classified documents as a means of showing his legitimacy as the United States President.

"I think he was trying to prove to the Russians, like, ‘I’m really in control here. I’ve got top-secret papers.’ Meanwhile, he’s showing to them to Russians," he said during his SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show." "Just like, to prove that he was president in a way he doesn’t even believe it. That’s the most safe explanation."

WND News Services
