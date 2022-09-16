A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
IMF chief: Harsh winter may spark social unrest in European Union

Disruptions in flows of Russian gas to Europe remain primary cause of energy crisis

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2022 at 3:32pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A number of countries in Europe may experience social unrest if the upcoming winter is harsh amid an economic crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday.

"There is certainly fear of recession in some countries, or even if it is not recession, that it would feel like recession this winter," said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF. "And if Mother Nature decides not t cooperate, and the winter is actually harsh, that could lead to some social unrest."

Attending the 2022 “Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture” held in Washington, D.C., Georgieva pointed out that Europe is directly affected by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, saying the war has led to “horrible” economic consequences and added fuel to fears of recession in some countries.

