Impact of Google's blacklisting of WND still uncertain

Google's decision to block searches for WND worldwide, in which the tech giant falsely announced that the popular news site "may harm your computer," remains to be fully resolved.

Late this week, WND's technical team received word that Google had finally conducted a long-requested review, and found the site is indeed safe, but for some readers, the warning screen continued, even though Google's own "diagnostic page" has indicated throughout the last 12 days that there is "no unsafe content" on WND.com.

But the impact of the attack isn't fully known, as email corporations often take their cue from Google, and many have been dispatching WND's communications into "spam" files worldwide.

As WND's Managing Editor David Kupelian explained to the Gateway Pundit in an interview, early last week there was a malware issue with a new advertiser, but WND's tech team immediately removed the advertisement. Yet, starting on about Aug. 22, Google's blocking of WND persisted 24/7 for the next week and a half, despite the fact that the problem had long ago been removed, as Google's own diagnostic page confirmed.

If it were CNN's or the Washington Post's website that had experienced such a common issue, there is little doubt that Google would have resolved it immediately, Kupelian argued.

"Google demonetized WND.com a few months ago, which severely hurt our revenues, but this current attack is a genuine kill shot: Google is now warning the entire world that a respected 25-year-old independent Christian journalism site is harmful to their computer. That’s vicious," Kupelian said Wednesday.

Word is spreading, too, about the situation, which possibly had a bearing on Google's belated action:

On Thursday, Kupelian appeared on several major shows, including One America News with D.C. Bureau Chief John Hines, and was also interviewed by InfoWars' Owen Shroyer, explaining to both outlets what Google has been doing:

Kupelian has explained how and why conservative political and religious reporting is absolutely under attack in the U.S.:

"When as a news organization WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American children from coast to coast are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to 'transition to a different gender' by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration – when WND sounds the alarm over any of this, which we do daily, to Google we're 'inciting hatred' and 'promoting discrimination.'

"No. We're defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who will make up America’s next generation. That’s not 'hatred'; it's love."

America's Frontline News also pointed out that the "tech conglomerate has made no secret of censoring conservative sites or any site which flouts the COVID-19 narrative."

Thus, the newssite reported, not only has Google attacked WND, but because of leftist demands, "Google will no longer show crisis pregnancy centers in Google Maps when users search for abortion-related services in their location," the report said.

And it continued, "Last month, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Google of deliberately sending Republican National Committee (RNC) fundraising emails to spam, sharing that this has been a practice of Google’s for the last eight consecutive months. The RNC’s emails throughout the month typically have a 90%-100% inbox delivery rate but drop down to 0% at the end of the month when the fundraising emails are sent out."

Also under fire recently were America’s Frontline Doctors, which was told by Google its medical opinions violated the messaging that Google requires.

It does not allow "content from any site that contradicts or runs contrary" to what Google claims is "scientific."

Summarizing the whole issue, WND founder Joseph Farah advises readers in his latest column: "Don't use Google anymore."

