Islamic Movement calls for 'Rosh Hashanah riots' on Temple Mount

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy head of the northern faction of the Islamic Movement, threatened that there would be Arab riots at the site on the upcoming Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanna.

He warned against “Jews’ intentions to blow the shofar, bring animal sacrifices, and desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.”

According to Khatib, actions such as “blowing the shofar and wearing priests’ clothing will cause riots. Al-Aqsa Mosque will never be the Temple, and it will remain in Muslim hands.”

