Israeli general: Protecting Obama's legacy is only explanation for Iran nuke deal

Letter signed by 5,000 defense officials warns of regional nuclear arms race if deal is signed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 9:15pm
(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- One of the Israeli generals who authored an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to abandon the nuclear deal with Iran, told ALL ISRAEL NEWS that the only explanation for returning to such an agreement must be to preserve former President Barack Obama’s legacy.

“The only reasonable explanation I have is that it has to do with Obama’s legacy,” Brigadier General (res) Amir Avivi said a day after the letter was published. “This was the No. 1 thing that Obama was trying to push in his presidency. They want to keep this legacy even if it is, in many ways, very problematic.”

The letter, dated Aug. 31 and signed by 5,000 senior officers from across Israeli defense establishments, was published in several American outlets including Fox News and warns of a regional nuclear arms race should the deal be signed.

