EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Ivy-league university receives $1 million to study 'anti-racist problem' of video game hair

Aims to 'dismantle prejudices baked into the technology' of video games

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:24pm
Video game characters (video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Yale professor will lead a team seeking to dismantle racism inherent in video games thanks to a $1 million gift, according to an announcement from the university.

Professor Theodore Kim “will lead a group that will investigate the algorithmic representation of Type 4 hair as a uniquely anti-racist problem,” the university announced. “Type 4 hair” refers to a type of hair typical of black women.

Professor Kim stated in the news release that “this research will serve as an example of how to identify the products of systemic racism in computer graphics and demonstrate how to take concrete steps to ameliorate their harm.”

